300 families to benefit from $500k US hurricane grant

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THREE hundred families in the Southern Bahamas whose homes were damaged when Huricane Melissa tore across the islands at the end of October will benefit from a $500,000 grant to the Bahamas Red Cross from the United States.

Newly sworn-in US Ambassador Herschel Walker presented the symbolic cheque during his first major public engagement, seen as a reaffirmation of the “strong and enduring” partnership between the two countries.

Officials say the money will strengthen the country’s disaster response machinery ahead of future storms. The grant will help with critical home repairs and replenish depleted stocks of shelter and relief supplies, including cots, hygiene kits and blankets.

Ambassador Walker said the US Embassy had already supported government-led operations during the storm, mobilising private aircraft to evacuate residents, providing critical overflight information and delivering relief to vulnerable communities. He rooted the assistance in the long and historic friendship between both nations, saying the United States and The Bahamas “have been friends since long before each country existed” and that this relationship had endured “in times of good and bad”.

He also highlighted a personal connection to the devastation Melissa left behind.

“My mother in law, Marilyn Blanchard, has lived in Long Island, Bahamas, for over 51 years, and I visited there at her home with Julie several times,” he said. Calling Long Island “a remarkable, beautiful place,” he said: “I am truly glad that the United States have provided this assistance to the folks in Long Island and other impacted areas that can rebuild and return home and into a normal life.”

Rhea Pierre, Programme and Operations Manager for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said the support allows the organisation to reinforce vital services for people most affected by Melissa. She noted that as government evacuations moved more than 2,000 Bahamians out of the storm’s path, the Bahamas Red Cross provided bedding and recreational items for children, offering “a sense of safety and security during a very frightening time”.

Needs assessments are still underway, with recovery efforts focusing on shelter repair, water and sanitation solutions, hygiene promotion, and, importantly, the distribution of construction materials to help families rebuild. She said priority will go to damaged households, single-parent families, the elderly, children, pregnant women and people living with disabilities, emphasising that “no community is left behind”.

Bahamas Red Cross President Edison Sumner described Ambassador Walker’s appointment as a reaffirmation of the “strong and enduring partnership and relationship” between the United States and The Bahamas. He stressed the critical role the US Embassy has played in disaster response over the years, calling the partnership a cornerstone of the organisation’s ability to deliver life-saving assistance. Mr Sumner said the Red Cross is expanding its capacity and preparing to implement additional support programmes, including helping families purchase locally sourced construction materials for repairs.

He added that the initiative forms part of a broader regional push to deliver immediate relief while laying the foundation for long-term resilience, thanking partners across national and international Red Cross networks.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, who attended on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis, noted the long interval since The Bahamas last had a US ambassador, calling Ambassador Walker’s arrival “a breath of fresh air” for bilateral relations.

“Your support is not just a donation, it represents a shared commitment to humanity, solidarity and compassion in times of need,” Mr Cooper said, noting the country’s vulnerability to hurricanes, including Hurricane Melissa. “We are proud to acknowledge the support today, not only as a financial contribution, but as a testament to our shared values and to our enduring friendship. Together we can make a profound difference.”