$40m hybrid energy project launched for three Family Islands

AS the Davis administration advances its push to provide sustainable, clean, and reliable power to the Family Islands, Renugen Pro, a Bahamian company, is preparing to launch a more than $40m hybrid energy project on Cat Island, San Salvador, and Long Island.

Renugen Pro was formed through a partnership between locally based Wilkem Tech and Canadian firm Roswall Development. Through a partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Transport and Bahamas Power and Light, the company will install hybrid microgrids on the three islands.

The project will utilise a clean-energy hybrid design combining solar PV, battery energy storage, and clean natural gas generation.

During an Office of the Prime Minister press briefing yesterday, Daniel Roscoe, CEO of Roswall, said officials are designing hurricane-resistant systems tailored to each island. Mr Roscoe said the systems were developed to meet current electricity demand and to grow with the islands, including during peak tourism periods such as Regatta and other festivals.

Cat Island’s system will include 1 MW of solar PV and 2.4 MW of natural gas, serving 90 percent of its energy demand.

Long Island will have 3 MW of solar PV and 3.6 MW of natural gas, serving 80 percent of its energy needs.

San Salvador will have 1 MW of solar PV and 1.6 MW of natural gas, serving 90 percent of its demand.

“All of these designs will provide major improvements to grid stability, capacity and the resilience of these islands, and as more said, increase the quality of life for both the residences and businesses that rely on energy to meet their needs,” he said.

Officials have been working on the project for two years and are currently conducting geotechnical studies. Completion is expected in 2027 on all three islands.

Financing is underway and is being facilitated by Leno Bahamas, with opportunities for Bahamians to invest directly. The total combined value of the three island projects is estimated between $40m and $45m.

Once geotechnical assessments, engineering work, and financing are finalised, equipment procurement will begin. Mr Roscoe said the company will work collaboratively with the government, local communities, and BPL in executing the projects.

In June 2025, new power purchase agreements were signed between the government, the Family Island Microgrid Company, and Renugen Pro Company Limited for the provision of solar power. Renugen Pro was selected to implement utility-scale renewable energy projects on San Salvador, Long Island, and Cat Island.



