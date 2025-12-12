Bahamas in win column

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

A change in venue for the start of the Caribbean Basketball 3x3 Under-23 Cup yesterday seemed to have motivated the Bahamian ladies and men’s teams as they took advantage of their familiar territory.

Organisers were forced at the last minute to switch from using the Bahamas Football Association's beach soccer facilities because the makeshift floor was inadequately set up so the games were moved to the DW Davis Gymnasium.

But as the tournament got off to a delayed start, The Bahamas managed to win their men’s and women’s double header against Trinidad & Tobago, while the Cayman Islands and St Lucia split their pair of encounters.

A series of games were played later in the evening, but scores were not available up to press time. The tournament organisers hope to switch to the original site at the BFA's beach soccer facilities on Saturday.

Admission is free.

Bahamas 18, Trinidad & Tobago 16 (Overtime)

Team Bahamas men's team had to go to the extra five minutes, but wrapped it up in the first minute as Stevachko Jacques canned the winning shot after the game ended in a 16-16 tie at the end of the 10-minute regulation period.

Davito McIntosh, who missed at least six free throws in regulation, sank his first charity shot to put The Bahamas up 17-16 before Jacques put the icing on the cake to seal the deal. "The ball had to come in my hands. I wasn't going to not let it come to me," Jacques said. "I knew once I got the ball, it was my time to go to work."

With this being his first time playing a competitive 3x3 tournament, Jacques said he wasn't concerned where they played, once they got the win.

"Once you have a court with a basketball floor and a rim, you can play anywhere," he stated.

Javon Friday led Trinidad & Tobago with seven.





Bahamas women 14, Trinidad & Tobago 11

Sparked by the loud cheering of the home crowd, Michelle Butler and Jada Francis went to work, providing a 1-2 punch with seven and five points respectively.

Butler, who ignited The Bahamas with the first six points of the game, said it's a lot different from playing 5x5 with the pace even faster than she anticipated.

"It was a good game. We came together as a team. We got buckets and we moved the ball," she stressed. "So I'm very proud of our team."

Butler, however, said she missed not playing outdoors because she wanted to relive her childhood days growing up in Fox Hill where she played street basketball with the boys. Hopefully she will get that nostalgic feeling on Saturday.





Cayman Islands Men 16, St Lucia 14

Bryan Perez sinked the game's winning shot on the first play in overtime to secure the win after the game was tied 14-14 at the end of regulation.

Nathaniel Anderson and Daric Ebanks scored six and five respectively to lead the attack for the Cayman Islands. Coach Duran Whittaker said it was a slow start for his Cayman Islands' men, who missed a lot of shots that they usually make, but he noted that they have to improve on the defensive end as well.

As for the change in location, Whittaker said it's the same for everybody. "It's no excuse," he said. "We are all Caribbean people, one people and despite the slow start, the hospitality has been lovely and everything else has been nice."

St Lucia was led by Sidney Didier with a game high eight points.





St Lucia 12, Cayman Islands 3

Janae James and Keri-Anne Lewis both produced four points to pace their team to a dominant start to the tournament.Coach Colleen Edwards, coach of St Lucia, said she was proud of her women's team winning their opener.

"It was the first game of the day, but I hope they can build up their confidence and keep up the intensity," she said. "But I'm very proud of the girls."

Although they would have liked to play in the original facilities, Edwards said they are in the Caribbean and they can make the adjustment and make do with what they have.

She said they hope to show up in every game and give it all they have. At the end of the day, she would be more delighted if they could win the title.

Despite nursing an ankle injury, Vivian Marie Worrell led the Cayman Islands with three points.