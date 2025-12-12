Dawn 7th overall at IFBB Battle of the Bay Pro Show

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

SOMETIMES the advice you get doesn't always work out was how Dawn Charlton described her showing at the IFBB Battle of the Bay Pro Show over the weekend.

Chalton, a 5-foot, 7-inch paralegal assistant by profession, returned home from Union City, California, where she placed seventh out of a field of 15 competitors in the masters 40-plus bikini competition on Saturday night.

The top three finishers were Alla Afanasyrva, Chunyan Wilburn and Ladel Lyn Ladner.

It was her third show for the year, but Charlton noted that at the end of her previous show in Fort Lauderdale last month, the judges' critique was that she should come in a little leaner for this show. However, she noted that the head judge advised her on Saturday that she needed to be more full. She admitted that it was a bit confusing because she could have returned with the same physique she had at the last show. "The shows are subjective and the judges are all looking for something different," Charlton said. "The experience, as usual, was good, meeting new people, making friends and just going against the best. We worked hard on this one."

With the competition limited to just bikini and male physique, Charlton said a lot of competitors showed up to participate. She added that it is one of the more popular shows for the competitors, so the competition was tough. "It was a good season. I got the opportunity to go in front of the two head judges for The Olympia, so now they know me and whenever I come back and compete, they can say, 'hi, that's Dawn.'

"We told her to do this and do that and she did it. So now I have to continue to compete. I can't stop. I have to keep going out there and letting the judges see me."

Compared to the other two shows she participated in at the Daytona Pro in Daytona where she was second and the Atlantic Coast Pro in Fort Lauderdale where she was fourth, Charlton admitted that this one was tough. She noted that they are all tough because bikinis are one of the largest.

"It's always going to be tough because you can't just step on the stage and think you're going to win," she said. "Bikini is one of the biggest on stage, so you have to be ready."

Charlton said she's aware of the adjustments she has to make to prepare for her next show, which will be in April, 2026 as she works on increasing her carbs to full out her body.

"The overall feedback is that they love my shape. They love my appearance, my presentation, everything was good," Charlton pointed out. "I just have to come back a little fuller."

While many will take the time off for the Christmas holiday, Charlton said she will be in the gym working out and taking advantage of her vegan menu to get ready for next year.

She said if the funding is there, she can participate in more shows, but as a member of the NPC IFBB, they are not funded by the government, so they have to self-fund their trips to compete.

Once again, Charlton, a former soccer player and track athlete, thanked God, her American coach Paul Riveria, her mother Mavis Charlton, her friend Elroy Weise, her MacFit family, including Kenny Mckey and Craig Bowe, her mentor Joel Stubbs, her co-workers at Providence Law and her family and friends for their continued support.



