Grand Bahama man denied bail again due to extensive criminal record

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

Pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama man has again been denied bail on attempted murder and firearms charges after the Supreme Court ruled he posed a threat to public safety because of his extensive criminal record.

Donovan Collie was refused bail by Justice Andrew Forbes, who said the defendant’s history and the seriousness of the allegations made him unsuitable for release. Collie is accused of firing into a crowd near a gas station in Grand Bahama on 7 March 2023.

He had been denied bail twice last year before renewing his application in October. Collie argued he would comply with any conditions and said he was the father of three children, aged 16 to three, for whom he provided financial and emotional support. He told the court he would not interfere with witnesses, would not commit further offences and maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors opposed bail on public-safety grounds but did not claim he posed a flight risk.

Justice Forbes noted that Collie had previously been charged with murder and attempted murder on 30 December 2021. The judge said the defendant was not of good character, citing numerous prior convictions, including a 12-year sentence for armed robbery and causing harm.

Collie also has three additional causing-harm convictions and was sentenced to 32 months in prison for firearm and ammunition possession in 2023.

The judge said the evidence against the defendant in the present case was cogent and that he had been identified by witnesses. It was also said in court that Collie admitted in his police interview to firing at a man known as Jody.

Justice Forbes found that Collie had shown a wanton disregard for human life and concluded that no bail conditions could adequately protect the public. Bail was therefore denied.

Brian Hanna represented the defendant. The prosecution was represented by Eureka Coccia. Collie is scheduled to stand trial in November 2026.