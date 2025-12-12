'Jaido World’ granted bail on attempted murder charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

WELL-known TikTok personality Elias Fritz has been granted bail by the Supreme Court on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Fritz, 19, received $50,000 bail earlier this week from Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson after more than a month of delays. He must be fitted with an electronic monitoring device, observe a nightly residential curfew and sign in daily at his local police station. He will be released once the bail is formally signed.

Fritz — who has more than 300,000 TikTok followers and is known online as ‘Jaido World’ — and a 16-year-old boy are accused of attempting to rob Theodore Fernander of his white Honda Odyssey on August 11 and of attempting to kill him. They also face firearm and ammunition charges and the attempted murder of two police officers.

The arrests came after a police chase last Monday ended when the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Eastern Road.

Officers from Operation Black Scorpion said they first spotted the suspects driving a white Japanese vehicle without headlights at high speed near Ida Street and Robinson Road. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the occupants fled and a pursuit began.

During the chase, another patrol unit encountered a motorist on Robinson Road with apparent gunshot wounds. The man reported being shot by people in a vehicle matching the one police were pursuing.

The suspects — two aged 19 and one aged 17 — were arrested at the crash scene.