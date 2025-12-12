‘Little Latches’ initiative donates 30 breast pumps to Rand Memorial

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Staff Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MOTHERS delivering at Rand Memorial Hospital will now have expanded access to breastfeeding support following the donation of 30 breast pumps from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter — an initiative hospital officials say will directly strengthen care for newborns and mothers struggling to breastfeed.

The presentation, made on Thursday, December 11, marked the launch of the Sorority’s ‘Little Latches, Big Love Breast Pump Initiative,’ a drive that exceeded expectations after drawing strong support from members and partner schools.

Chapter President Sasha Rolle said the effort originated during a visit to the hospital earlier this year.

“When we came here to donate books to the Pediatric Ward in August, Dr Williams informed me that they see a lot of mothers who are unable to afford breast pumps,” Mrs Rolle said. “I spoke with my vice president, and we thought it was a good idea to create a drive for breast pumps that we call "Little Latches Big Love.”

Donations flowed in from Sorority members and from students at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy and Eight Mile Rock High School. The chapter initially aimed to collect 20 pumps but surpassed that target with ease.

Mrs Rolle, a nurse, said many mothers face challenges maintaining breastfeeding after returning to work because they cannot access the required equipment. While she could not confirm whether the project would become an annual effort, she stressed the continuing need.

“In this climate, a lot of mothers are unable to afford breast pumps, and we know that we prefer breast milk for babies - we call it the golden standard,” she said. “If it is something we can keep doing, I think we should.”

Hospital officials welcomed the donation, noting its immediate impact.

Linda Curtis, area manager for the Maternal and Child Health Unit, said breast pumps are crucial for mothers dealing with complications such as flat nipples or delayed milk production.

“It is our goal to promote breastfeeding exclusively,” Ms Curtis said. “Some mothers become devastated when they cannot breastfeed. This donation will assist them so they’re still contributing to the well-being of their infant by providing breast milk.”

Dr Valeria Ingraham-Wells, a pediatrician at Rand Memorial Hospital, said breast pumps help stimulate milk production, particularly in the early days after birth when the body is adjusting.

“This helps to stimulate all of the transmission from the brain to the breast,” she said. “Our mothers can pump on the ward and learn how to use the breast pumps properly.”

She emphasised the extensive benefits of breast milk, from strengthening immunity to lowering risks of infection, obesity and diabetes.

“We are so appreciative of this gesture,” Dr Ingraham-Wells said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts."