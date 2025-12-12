Local quartet emerge as champions of Global Sun Celebrity Golf Tournament

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE local quartet of Richard Gibson Jr, Rashad Gibson, Taran Rogers and Randy Rogers out-duelled a group of international stars to emerge as the champions of the Global Sun Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Royal Blue Golf Course.

The quartet combined for a score of -14 as they further cemented their dominance in the tournament’s history with a two-stroke victory over the team of Edwin Jackson, CC Sabathia, Lewis Brinson and Gary Shafford with a +12.

The international stars were one stroke better than the third place team of Nolan Johnson, Kelsey Rolle, Julian Seymour and Stephen Johnson, who finished in third with -11.

Sabathia, one of the former big names in Major League Baseball, said anytime he can come to The Bahamas, especially during the Christmas season, is a lot of fun.

He noted that his quartet put up a good score, but they're here for the "greatest show on sand" on Saturday when the Don't Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise will take place at Montagu Bay.

"These guys have been putting on a good show with the world watching," said Sabathia about the Home Run Derby.

"So to bring down the guys is a lot of fun. Hopefully we can see a lot of home runs."

A total of 80 players, including a mixture of legends, professional baseball players and avid golfers participated as they embraced everything the award-winning picturesque course had to offer.

The Global Sun team once again delivered what many considered to be a standout performance, especially with the array of prizes that were offered for the third consecutive year.

Tournament organiser Gina Gonzalez Rolle was delighted in what she saw at the tournament.

“We had a great mix of players, legends, baseball players and golfers who simply love the game,” she said. “It was wonderful to see everyone enjoying themselves and embracing the spirit of the tournament.”

And Todd Isaacs Jr and Lucius Fox, who joined forces together to deliver what has been described as the "greatest show on sand," felt that the tournament was just a preview of what is to come on Saturday in Montagu Bay.

Isaacs Jr, indicating that he didn’t want to be biased, noted that “this was truly the best tournament I’ve played in so far this year.”

He teamed up with Fox, sponsor Jimmy Clarke from Global Sun and Olympian Nathaniel McKinney, a representative from the Ministry of Tourism, who combined for a score of +1 for 12th place.

“It’s always good to come out with friends and golfers alike and compete not just for first place, but to really enjoy the game of golf.”

The event once again showcased the powerful combination of sport, camaraderie, and community, reinforcing why the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise continues to grow in prestige each year.

Today, the focus of attention will be placed on the Don't Blink Celebrity Softball game that will be played at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, starting at 8pm.

Then at 1:30pm on Saturday, all eyes will be placed on the Don't Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise when the majority of the players will be paraded on Montagu Bay to see who can hit the most home runs into the water.

It's always a must-come-see event for any and all avid baseball fans.