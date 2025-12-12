More than 40 honoured for role in 40-year HIV fight

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Bahamas’ decades-long fight against HIV and AIDS was celebrated yesterday as officials, health workers, advocates and community leaders gathered at Government House to honour more than 40 people whose work has shaped the country’s national response.

The ceremony marked 40 years since the first HIV cases were identified in The Bahamas, reflecting a journey that officials described as one marked by early fear and uncertainty, transformed through “courage, compassion and unwavering determination” into a story of national resilience.

Delivering opening remarks, National HIV/AIDS Programme Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes paid tribute to honourees representing every sector of the national response, including clinicians, nurses, laboratory scientists, social workers, policymakers, faith leaders, civil society groups and people living with HIV.

“Our response has been built by countless individuals who work tirelessly to care, to advocate, to educate and to lead with conviction,” Dr Forbes said. “Each of you has helped move this nation from the darkness of crisis into the light of resilience.”

She added that their efforts improved survival rates, expanded access to treatment, strengthened health systems and helped challenge stigma. “Our vision is clear,” she said, “to end AIDS as a public health threat and ensure that all people in The Bahamas can access high-quality, compassionate, stigma-free care.”

The ceremony’s location at Government House was described as symbolic, underscoring HIV as both a medical and national issue that has shaped families and communities.

Vice President of the Bahamas AIDS Foundation Dr Carlyne Smith-McKenzie delivered remarks on behalf of Foundation President Aramae Ford, praising the pioneers who stood at the forefront during the uncertain early years of the epidemic.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville reflected on the evolution of HIV treatment in The Bahamas and the legacy of the late Dr Perry Gomez, who led the national HIV programme for decades.

Dr Darville recalled working alongside Dr Gomez at the HIV wards in Grand Bahama, describing him as a mentor who sacrificed a lucrative private practice to lead the response. He asked attendees to stand and honour Dr Gomez, calling him “a great Bahamian who led the charge for HIV.”

The minister highlighted national progress, noting a 31 percent drop in newly reported HIV diagnoses — from 226 in 2015 to 156 in 2024 — and a similar reduction in AIDS-related deaths. More than 2,900 people living with HIV are now on free treatment through public and private sectors, up from just over 1,000 in 2012.

He also reported that only one case of mother-to-child transmission occurred in 2024, and that The Bahamas is close to being certified for elimination of mother-to-child HIV transmission. “I am very optimistic that it will happen before the end of 2025,” he said.

Dr Darville credited advancements in research, digital health platforms, community outreach, reduced pill burden and expanded testing for strengthening the country’s response. He commended Dr Forbes and her team for their leadership and highlighted the contributions of early pioneers including Nurse Rose Mae Bain, Dr Sonja Lunn, Dr Herbert Olander, and Nurse Marva Jervis.

“The challenge of eliminating AIDS as a public health threat is continuous,” Dr Darville said, emphasising the need for inter-ministerial cooperation, community involvement and sustained education. He thanked the honourees for their dedication, saying their work “has preserved the health and dignity of thousands.”