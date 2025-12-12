Munroe says 500 officers hired under current administration

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER 28 weeks of intensive training, the all-male Squad A of Class 59 formally passed out yesterday at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, marking the first step in what officials described as a demanding and consequential career in the correctional system.

Prison Commissioner Doan Cleare told the new officers their training is far from over, noting they face another four months of instruction, including firefighting and extensive riot-control training. He urged supervisors to enforce discipline using “swift justice” when policies and procedures are breached.

Commissioner Cleare also pressed the recruits to begin financial planning immediately.

“You must do it, because I have seen persons exodus this institution and still can't meet the daily needs,” he said. “So financial planning, we will bring in the experts to talk to you and talk to the other offices here also. But my thing is do not be quick to party. Don't be quick to buy flashy cars. Don't be quick to do excessive spending.”

The ceremony highlighted ongoing developments within the BDCS, including 84 people assigned to the inmate industries programme and the donation of two buses — one from the Ecological Park and another from a private business — to support operations.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the institution has undergone substantial staffing expansion during this administration.

He said that of the existing 1,005 civilian and officer staff, 500 have been recruited and engaged over the past several years.

“We have great plans for this facility. We have great plans for the staff there,” he said. “We intend for this to be the first certified Correctional Facility in this region, and we are pushing hard for that.”

He added that professionals such as psychiatrists, nutritionists and occupational therapists are engaged for the first time.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper told the recruits their true measure will be reflected in the impact they have on colleagues and the people in their custody.

“ It will be reflected in the impact you have on this institution, on your colleagues, and, more importantly, on the residents in your care. Be the difference in this institution, make a difference so that you can create and leave a legacy worthy of respect and emulation,” he said.

He reminded them that law-enforcement service is often unseen but essential.

“Law enforcement and officers sacrifice may be quiet and constant and often unseen, but it should always be deeply felt in our communities. You stand here today as men who have chosen a path grounded in purpose, one rooted in service, integrity and honor and the correctional service is not merely a profession. It is indeed a calling. It demands confidence without arrogance, strength anchored in compassion and leadership shaped by humility.”



