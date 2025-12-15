26-year-old accused of murder after body found in Gambier

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison on Friday after prosecutors accused him of murdering Kevin Poitier, whose body was found with multiple lacerations in Gambier Village earlier this month.

Prosecutors alleged that Arnwell Cash, 26, caused the death of 30-year-old Poitier sometime between December 2 and 3. Poitier’s body was found in the area of Fernander Road at around 7am on December 3, with multiple lacerations to his upper body. He was reportedly a resident of the area.

Cash was not required to enter a plea before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux. He was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment and was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Cash was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on March 16, 2026. Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted.