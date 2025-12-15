Abaco mourns ‘extraordinary’ teacher and nephew killed in highway crash

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CRIES and wails filled Full Assemblies of God Church on Saturday as mourners gathered in Abaco to say goodbye to veteran educator Monique Williams and her 13-year-old nephew, Terrance “TJ” Williams.

Family members, educators, students, colleagues and friends packed the church, many openly sobbing as tributes were delivered for Williams, remembered as an “extraordinary educator,” and her nephew, described as a “shining star” taken far too soon. Former prime minister and North Abaco MP Hubert A Ingraham was among those in attendance.

The service unfolded against the shock that has gripped the Treasure Cay community since November 21, when Williams, her nephew and another student were travelling to school and were involved in a head-on collision on the SC Bootle Highway.

Williams and her nephew died in the crash. The third student survived and continues to recover from injuries. The collision involved a Ford Excursion driven by American tourists who were reportedly on the wrong side of the road.

Tributes focused heavily on Williams’ decades-long commitment to education. The 53-year-old spent more than 30 years teaching students in Treasure Cay, Green Turtle Cay, New Providence and her hometown of Cooper’s Town.

Speaking on behalf of the school principal, a colleague described her as a “teacher par excellence,” whose humility, wisdom and infectious smile shaped generations of students.

“She poured herself into education as her God-given purpose,” the colleague said. “She took great pride in her students’ accomplishments and celebrated their successes as if they were her own.”

Williams was remembered as someone who treated students and colleagues with equal care and respect, known for her generosity and her quiet but powerful presence. The colleague said she had been looking forward to retirement.

Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson also paid tribute, describing Williams as an accomplished educator whose work raised the standard of education nationwide.

“Ms Williams made her mark in education, which she exhibited through her hard work, dedication, and commitment to her students,” she said.

“I can truly say that the education system in The Bahamas was better because of Monique Williams. She left a legacy.”

Wilson also remembered young Terrance and offered prayers for the recovery of Calsey Rolle Jr.

Terrance “TJ” Williams was remembered by his homeroom teacher as gentle, kind-hearted and deeply rooted in faith.

“I did not birth you, but I loved you as my own,” the teacher said.

She recalled his kindness to classmates, his soft-spoken apologies and his attentiveness during lessons about Jesus.

“To his family and village, you raised an exceptional child,” she said. “You taught him respect, kindness, love.”

Members of the Class of 1989 of the former Cooper’s Town High School, now SC Bootle High School, also honoured their classmate, remembering Williams as dependable and gentle.

“She had a smile that could light up a room,” a classmate recalled. “She was the sensible one — the friend you could always depend on.”

A colleague urged those in attendance to honour the lives of Monique and Terrance Williams as “legacies of love.”

On behalf of Cooper’s Town Primary School, she extended condolences to the Williams and Russell families and the wider school community.

“It will not be the same without her,” the colleague said. “But we take comfort knowing they are at perfect peace — loved by us, but loved best by God.”