Coach Marvin Henfield: ‘I’m glad that we lost, and I can’t wait for us to get back in the ring again

By JONATHAN BURROWS

Tribune Sports Reporter

jburrows@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas hosted the FIBA 3x3 Caribbean Development Camp and Cup this past weekend at the Bahamas Beach Soccer Stadium, bringing together teams and basketball officials from across the Caribbean for the four-day event.

Organised by FIBA Americas and supported by the Olympic Solidarity programme, the camp ran from December 10-13 and was designed to elevate 3x3 basketball in the region by focusing on player skills, coaching education, referee development and team management.

Throughout the event, athletes participated in structured training sessions aimed at improving technical fundamentals and tactical understanding in FIBA 3x3 basketball.

Coaches and referees attended clinics and development workshops, while team managers took part in coordinator sessions geared toward building stronger organisational and competitive frameworks across Caribbean federations. Youth players under 15 also had opportunities to compete and learn through a dedicated clinic and tournament track.

The heart of the weekend came with the official FIBA 3x3 tournament, held on December 11 and 13, featuring national teams from The Bahamas, Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, the Cayman Islands and Saint Lucia. Both women’s and men’s under-23 teams competed in intense games that showcased rising talent in the region.

In tournament play, the Bahamas women’s under-23 team had an impressive run, advancing through the pool stages and defeating Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-finals to reach the finals.

The final matchup against Jamaica was tightly contested, with both teams exchanging leads in the race to 21 points within the 10-minute mark.

However, the game ended in controversy after a disputed refereeing decision in the closing moments that went against the Bahamian squad. That call proved decisive, giving Jamaica the game-winning free throws and the possession with a tied game and seconds left on the clock which allowed Jamaica to secure the championship, leaving Bahamian supporters voicing concerns over the final ruling.

Despite the loss, the women’s team earned the silver medal and widespread praise for its performance and resilience throughout the competition as it was the team's first time. The women’s team was coached by former national team player Diasti Delancy.

“I think that we play well together. We had a plan and I think we executed it well, we knew that Jada is quicker than them and a lot bigger than a lot of them, so we wanted to get her the ball a lot off the pick and roll and she did what she needed to do,” said team captain Michelle Butler. “I think that the last call shouldn't have really happened, you know? They were both fighting for position, fighting for the ball, just should have been a play, they get the ball up top and let players decide,” said Butler on the call that decided the game.

“It's our first time actually playing 3 on 3 and it's a whole different game from 5 on 5, but I think that we're just gonna get better, and with our coach, he wants us to play all year. So we will develop chemistry and we'll have fun with it. That's the main thing out here, just having fun,” said Butler.

On the men’s side, the Bahamas also delivered a strong showing, advancing to the semi-finals before being eliminated 16-14 by Haiti in a hard-fought matchup. Haiti's physical play and strategic execution edged out The Bahamas, ending the host nation's hopes of a final appearance in the men’s bracket.

“I love it. I absolutely love it, this is one of the best things that has ever happened to us because we're in the infancy stage of building this programme here in The Bahamas. First time, U-23 is playing in any international competition. You're not gonna come into this competition playing guys that've been playing for years, and just go straight to the top,” said head coach Marvin Henfield.

“The guys came out, grew a lot over the last four or five days that we've been doing this. I will say that tonight, we didn't come out with a medal, but we got one from Thursday. Our team finished up two and one on Thursday with a silver medal in that tournament on Thursday. And, um, I think this is just the beginning of some great things,” said Henfield.

“This is just the beginning, and I can tell you, I mean, literally, when I tell you, I'm excited, and I'm happy that we lost, because this is what we need to put in our belly, to go and get back in the gym and work. I came into this all week thinking that Haiti was the best team and about an hour ago, I stood in the stands and looked down and said “Oh hell, The Bahamas is the best team,” and that bodes well for the fact that this is their first time, and I'm glad that we lost, and I can't wait for us to get back in the ring again,” said Henfield.