Country may hit lowest non-covid murder count in over a decade

THE Bahamas is on track for one of its lowest murder counts in over a decade.

With three weeks remaining in the year, 80 people have been killed, well below last year’s pace. At the same point in 2024, 117 murders had been recorded, and the year ended with 120.

The current trajectory would mark the country’s lowest total since 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions suppressed violent crime. Excluding that year, the last time fewer than 90 murders were recorded was in 2009, when 86 people were killed.

In more recent years, police recorded 128 murders in 2022 and 119 in 2021. The murder count stood at 95 in 2019, 91 in 2018, 122 in 2017, 111 in 2016, 146 in 2015 and 123 in 2014. The country first recorded more than 100 murders in 2011, with 127.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe acknowledged this year’s trend yesterday but said he was not satisfied with the current number, saying even one murder is too many.

He believes the drop could be linked to youth intervention programmes, targeted Urban Renewal projects and legislative changes, including amendments to the Bail Act that automatically revoke bail for those who violate their conditions.

“It would be interesting to see if that has had the effect of addressing persons who the police were saying were either themselves falling victims or themselves then re-offending because that is what we look at to see what other steps we need to take to continue to put pressure on,” he said.

Mr Munroe said he was more concerned with the trends driving homicides, including whether they were gang-related, adding that the most recent cases appeared to be interpersonal.

A sustained decline would be welcomed by Commissioner Shanta Knowles, who assumed leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force last December following the resignation of former Commissioner Clayton Fernander. Mr Fernander repeatedly said he wanted to keep the country’s annual murder count below 100.