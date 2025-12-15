‘Don’t’ Blink’ at first-ever home run derby queen

By JONATHAN BURROWS

THE eighth edition of the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise concluded over the weekend at the Montagu Beach shoreline, continuing an event that has grown steadily since its inception in 2018. What began as a showcase built around local power hitting talent has evolved into one of the most anticipated baseball events on the local sporting calendar with the inclusion of both local and international talent.

History was made on the women’s side with the naming of the first-ever Derby Queen. Erika Piancastelli, a professional softball player with the Volts in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, claimed the title and etched her name into the event’s record books. Her performance hitting 11 home runs highlighted the power and skill present in the women’s game and set a new standard for future editions.

“It feels amazing. I mean, I'm in The Bahamas hitting home runs, it can't get better than that. This is paradise,” said Piancastelli.

“I came just to have fun, slow my pace, and just enjoy everything. Don't try to do too much and just show my swing off. The wind was crazy. Um, I think I just tried not to think about it too much, I still wanted to elevate the ball and just use my power and trust my power,” said Piancastelli on her game plan to bring home the title.

On the men’s side, last year’s hometown derby king Chavez Young entered the competition looking to defend his title. Young was dethroned by first-time participant Jacob Gatewood, formerly of the New York Yankees organisation and now a free agent. Gatewood launched 12 home runs to secure the 2025 Don’t Blink Home Run Derby crown.

Gatewood was also credited as one of the key players who got Don’t Blink co-founder Todd Issacs Jr his shot at professional baseball.

“To be out here with Todd and a lot of these guys, man, but especially Todd, having that relationship and stuff, and seeing how much he's done here. I mean, what an event, right? It's incredible. So to see all the work he's done, for me to just come and be a part of it, I'm just grateful for that,” said Gatewood.

This year’s derby served as the main event following four full days of activities that set the stage for the finale. The week opened with a youth clinic that brought young athletes for hands-on instruction and development which was followed by a celebrity golf tournament at the Baha Mar Royal Blue golf course. The buildup continued with a celebrity softball game held at the Andre Rodgers Stadium, adding to the momentum heading into the derby weekend.

The 2025 edition marked a major milestone for the event with the introduction of female participants into the Home Run Derby for the first time. This addition expanded the scope of the competition and reflected the growth of the sport locally and internationally, particularly in women’s softball.

“You know, I can't say enough about the female competition. They took the show today. So happy that we introduced it. This is definitely going to be something that we do moving forward. Shout to the girls,” said Don’t Blink co-founder Lucius Fox.

“It's very important, because you try to focus on the youth, and a lot of times, we talk about the males, but there are females too that need help. As females, too, you know, they have a career path in this sport as well, so if we could get a lot of young girls to college, get a free education, or to move on to the next level and make money from their talents, that's all we wanna do,” said Fox.

Both winners were awarded a custom-made Don’t Blink Homerum Derby chain along with trophies.

“Amazing performance by Jacob Gatewood and Erika. They came in, they took the crowd, they took the conchs, they took the chain, and they just blew us away with their performance,” said Fox. “It was a great week. It was a gritty event. Thank you to The Bahamas for coming out, for supporting us, you know we can't do this without y'all. Shout out to the sponsors, and we’re just getting started here, year eight but we have a lot more to do, a lot more to be accomplished.”

Additional derby participants included Ryan Reckley, BJ Murray, Daunte Staurt, Chavez Young, and Skai Albury. As the eighth edition ends, the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise continues to solidify its place as a premier baseball event, honouring elite talent while expanding its reach and impact with each passing year.