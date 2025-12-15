By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT was a nostalgic moment last night as athletes, coaches, executives and parents relived the memories of some of the performances that produced another banner year for the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations.

Under the theme "Honouring the Spirit of The Bahamas: Every Athlete, Every Victory," the awards celebration was held in the foyer of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The scene highlighted the performances of athletes who represented The Bahamas at the international level for the NACAC Age Group Championships and the CARIFTA Games.

The senior athletes were not present, but the BAAA also listed the performances of the athletes for the World Indoor Championships, the NACAC Championships and the World Championship teams.

BAAA president Drumeco Archer, in his address, called the ceremony a celebration of the unsung heroes, even though he emphasized some of the shining achievements from Jazae Johnson, Eagan Neeley, Jachario Wilson, Tahn Stubbs, Anae Mackey from CARIFTA and he brought recognition of Devynne Charlton and Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who rose from humble beginnings just like those athletes to become world champions and gold medallists at the senior stage.

"The class of 2025, comprised of athletes who may not have yet claimed regional or world medals, are the backbone and soul of Bahamian athletics," Archer said.

"Every early morning practice, every sacrifice made outside the spotlight, and every unwavering commitment to improvement have elevated our programme to new heights."

He said this was not just a celebration, but a new charge to the class of 2025 to continue striving for the greatness that the gold medal performances of this year have so powerfully demonstrated.

Also in attendance was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, who in a brief address, congratulated the BAAA in hosting what CEO Mabeline Miller called the first, but hopefully not the list, All-Bahamian Awards Celebrations.

"I'm very proud to be your minister," Bowleg told the athletes. "This federation has been one of the federations that has produced some very outstanding athletes that have made us very proud."

He said the athletes made every Bahamian proud when they stepped out on the world stage and they must be commended, along with their coaches, who utilised their monies, their cars and other resources to make sure that they became the best they could be.

And he also commended the parents and family members who come out and support the athletes to enable them to get that extra boost of energy to achieve their success.

He assured the BAAA that next year, he expects that there will be some awards presented to the parents as well.

And NACAC president Mike Sands asked the athletes how many of them want to attend university when they complete high school? How many of your parents can afford $40, 50, 60,000 per annum for you to go to university/?

"This is about you. I want you to use what you get to get what you want," he stressed. "Everyone of you say you want to go to university. Use sports to go to the next level. You can get an education through sports."

He singled out Harrison Petty, the proprietor of the Colony Club Resort, who started the Parents Association, which assisted hundreds of athletes to secure athletic scholarships to colleges and universities.

Two of the athletes honoured felt that 2025 is just the beginning of their journey to getting international recognition for the country and the achievement of their own personal goals and aspirations in the sport.

Symiah Crawley, gold medallist in the under-17 girls’ 400m hurdles, said her performance was just the tip of the iceberg.

"I felt really appreciated, but I couldn't have done this without God," she stressed. "But there is more to come. This is just the beginning.

"This is not the last time that you will hear my name or the last medal that I would win. I'm looking forward to winning gold again next year at CARIFTA and to PR (personal best)."

First time thrower Kaiden Kemp said he was delighted to be a part of the team to bring home a bronze medal in the under-17 boys’ discus.

"It was a very good experience," said Kemp about the awards celebrations. "I hope that this will inspire me to come back next year and perform even better."

Kemp's school, CH Reeves, was named as the top junior high school, winning the national cross country and national high school track and field championships.

Head coach Varel Davis, who accepted the award, said it was an awesome feeling, but it shows the hard work that the entire school has put into its programme.

She thanked the BAAA for the recognition and vowed that the Raptors will be back bigger and better in 2026 as they not only duplicate their feat, but have more athletes advance on the national teams.

Daron Lightbourne, president of the Bahamas Coaches Association and an assistant coach on the World Championship team, served as the master of ceremonies.

For a first time effort, he kept the audience in tune with the achievements of the athletes, interacting with some of the parents and athletes about their greatest moments during the past season.

The highlight of the entertainment, however, came from Kenny Major, who serenaded the audience with his melodious voice in two renditions of songs.

Jahcario Wilson, one of the top athletes at CARIFTA and Laura Charlton, one of the hard-working executives and mother of Devynne and Anthaya Charlton, both closed out the night with their glaring vote of thanks.