Man charged with murder after east street attack

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison on Friday after one was charged with murder and attempted murder in a triple shooting outside Twin Brothers on East Street, and the other was charged with helping the gunmen evade police.

Prosecutors alleged that Shaquno Sweeting, 20, opened fire alongside accomplices after pulling up in a silver Nissan Cube near Julian Newbold and Marvin Williams outside the restaurant at around 5pm on July 31.

Newbold, 24, was shot and died at the scene. Williams and a restaurant employee, Johnesha Eugene, were also shot and injured, prosecutors said. One of the male victims was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting, while the other was collecting food.

Prosecutors further alleged that Trevanto Taylor, 23, knowingly helped those involved in the shooting to evade police custody later that same day.

Sweeting was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Taylor was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and two counts of accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Neither man was required to enter a plea before Deputy Chief Magistrate Kara Turnquest Deveaux. The court was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment.

Both defendants were informed of their right to apply for bail through the higher court and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of their VBIs on March 16, 2026.

Inspector K Wilkinson prosecuted, while Levan Johnson represented the accused.