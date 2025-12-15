Man fined over $40,000 for 28lbs of marijuana and gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was ordered to pay more than $40,000 in fines and licensing fees after admitting to having 28lbs of marijuana, a shotgun and ammunition at his Dawson Street home.

Brian Conliffe, 55, was found with a large supply of marijuana, a black Tristar shotgun and 25 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition at about 11.30pm on December 9, the court heard.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty before Magistrate Lennox Coleby to possession of an unlicensed shotgun, possession of ammunition with intent to supply, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Conliffe told the court he had a shotgun licence but failed to renew it.

He was fined $40,000 on the drug charge, or faces five years in prison if he does not pay. He was also ordered to pay his outstanding shotgun licensing fee, or faces two years in prison.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.