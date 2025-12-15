US grandmother returns home after paying $8,000 gun fine

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A US grandmother who pleaded guilty to firearms offences after being arrested in New Providence has returned home following the payment of an $8,000 fine, funded largely through an online campaign that raised more than $12,000.

Mary Robinson, 69, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, was arrested earlier this month after Interpol officers boarded a cruise ship at Prince George Wharf and discovered a firearm and ammunition in her possession. Police said the arrest occurred around 3pm, and that investigations into the matter remain ongoing.

Ms Robinson admitted to possession of ammunition and was fined $8,000 for bringing a black Kel-Tec .380 pistol and four rounds of ammunition aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on December 2.

Her family launched a GoFundMe campaign on December 3, appealing for public assistance to help secure her release. The fundraiser, organised by her granddaughter Graci Exendine, described the situation as one requiring “a miracle to happen for her.”

On December 5, Mrs Exendine posted on Facebook that the fine had been paid, and three days later confirmed that her grandmother had been released.

Ms Robinson spent about three to four days in custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services before her release, The Tribune understands.

According to the GoFundMe description, Ms Robinson had been travelling on a cruise to celebrate her adopted son Johnny’s 12th birthday. Mrs Exendine said her grandmother regularly carried personal protection while travelling but typically left it in her car when boarding ships.

“She is 69 years old and on her trips she usually bring some kind of protection but usually leaves it in the car since you aren’t allowed to bring it on the ship. Well accidentally she didn’t leave it and it was found in her bag when they checked at The Bahamas and she was arrested.”

Ms Robinson apologised to authorities, explaining that she had forgotten the gun was in her purse and noting that her home state permits open carry.

The Daily Mail reported that security personnel at Port Everglades failed to detect the weapon when Ms Robinson boarded the Liberty of the Seas on December 1.

"Port Everglades security failed to spot the palm-sized Kel-Tec .380 pistol when she boarded the 1,900-cabin Liberty of the Seas on December 1."

"But cops were called to Port Nassau a day later when Robinson returned from an excursion and it was found in her purse along with four bullets."

The publication also reported that her attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, said Ms Robinson has a “touch of dementia” and that the firearm had been a gift from her aunt more than 50 years ago.