Pintard challenges Davis to name all who missed disclosure deadline

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he is confident not all Progressive Liberal Party parliamentarians complied with the Public Disclosure Act this year and warned that the Davis administration has until Parliament resumes in the new year to account for the lapses or face public exposure.

Mr Pintard said all FNM members in both the House of Assembly and Senate met the filing deadline, but insisted the same could not be said for the governing party.

He challenged Prime Minister Philip Davis to publicly identify which PLP members failed to file their declarations on time or at all.

“I think he ought to share that message,” he said.

The disclosure deadline under the Public Disclosure Act was March 1, but the Public Disclosures Committee has not met its legal obligation to gazette the information.

Mr Pintard said the governing party had the holiday period to decide how it intended to address the issue before Parliament reconvened.

“As you know, the law requires that either he or I can lay it in the House of Assembly or report it to the attorney general or police if necessary,” he said.

Mr Pintard also criticised the government over delayed salary payments to workers at the Grand Lucayan resort, saying families were struggling during the holiday season while employees went weeks without pay.

Responding to the Prime Minister's comments that the matter would not be resolved overnight, Mr Pintard said government leaders were insulated from the hardship faced by affected workers.

“The Prime Minister is straight. He and his colleagues and their families are straight,” he said. “What about the residents in Grand Bahama who work at the Grand Lucayan and they won’t give them a sensible explanation as to why they can’t be paid.”

He accused the administration of misplacing priorities, pointing to public funds used for a political rally linked to the signing of a heads of agreement.

“I remind the public, the prime minister had a PLP rally, 500 plus persons — on the purse of The Bahamas,” he said. “And then was pissed off, because some of us decided we weren’t going to show up to their rally."