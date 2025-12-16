Pintard challenges Davis to name all who missed disclosure deadline

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard said he is confident not all Progressive Liberal Party parliamentarians complied with the Public Disclosure Act this year and warned that the Davis administration has until Parliament resumes in the new year to account for the lapses or face public exposure.
Mr Pintard said all FNM members in both the House of Assembly and Senate met the filing deadline, but insisted the same could not be said for the governing party.
He challenged Prime Minister Philip Davis to publicly identify which PLP members failed to file their declarations on time or at all.
“I think he ought to share that message,” he said.
The disclosure deadline under the Public Disclosure Act was March 1, but the Public Disclosures Committee has not met its legal obligation to gazette the information.
Mr Pintard said the governing party had the holiday period to decide how it intended to address the issue before Parliament reconvened.
“As you know, the law requires that either he or I can lay it in the House of Assembly or report it to the attorney general or police if necessary,” he said.
Mr Pintard also criticised the government over delayed salary payments to workers at the Grand Lucayan resort, saying families were struggling during the holiday season while employees went weeks without pay.
Responding to the Prime Minister's comments that the matter would not be resolved overnight, Mr Pintard said government leaders were insulated from the hardship faced by affected workers.
“The Prime Minister is straight. He and his colleagues and their families are straight,” he said. “What about the residents in Grand Bahama who work at the Grand Lucayan and they won’t give them a sensible explanation as to why they can’t be paid.”
He accused the administration of misplacing priorities, pointing to public funds used for a political rally linked to the signing of a heads of agreement.
“I remind the public, the prime minister had a PLP rally, 500 plus persons — on the purse of The Bahamas,” he said. “And then was pissed off, because some of us decided we weren’t going to show up to their rally."
Comments
bahamianson 11 hours, 30 minutes ago
So the politicians break the law and tell everyone else to obey the law. What about the body that governs the disclosure act …. And the police force? Both a bunch of jokers. This is why it is a waste of time to vote for a bunch of jokers, their friends , families, and sweethearts. Get your piece of the pie and sit down. The Bahamas is a joke.
TalRussell 9 hours, 21 minutes ago
If hasn't adapted to the cries of Grand Bahama and Long Island constituents!! Pintard has his own challenges, being he's yet to disclose redshirts' candidate contest for HOA Long Island seat? Nor has Pintard disclosed - how he intends to counter Killarney MP hitting ground in Marco City and Central Grand Bahama? Pintard, the Duckin' Donut of politics!!
TalRussell 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
The RedShirts' Pintard is to face-off against yet another 2026 National Election (NE) vote splitter challenge, now that Comrade Ulrich Alexander "Rick" Fox, has now formed his own political vehicle."The Bahamas Future Movement (BFM)".
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Mr Pintard the lucaya hotel is the Fnm foolishness 65 million and 1.5 million to maintain. Per month Hutchison could not sell the hotel and they saw the dumb.the dumber and the dumbest comming. An empty shell they remove items from the hotel not even the gulf course was in the deal then they pull the wool over the eyes and gave you all the airport. Less we forget. Disclose. So you can stop playing the fool. And putting on a clown show.
TalRussell 5 hours, 9 minutes ago
You forget mention. Hutchison also carted away, all the hotel's Rolls Toilet Papers'!!! "Twas talk at the time that the Rolls Toilet Papers', got resold to the GBPA!!
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Also remember sir there were three different properties. HOLIDAY INN ATLANTIC BEACH AND lucayan Beach did your papa cause them to sell.?? To Hutchison??
