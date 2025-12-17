$7,500 bail granted on firearm charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of having a loaded gun in his home on Moncur Alley last weekend.

Prosecutors allege that Jason Ferguson, 36, was found with a black Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition at his residence at about 10pm on December 12. He was also found with 3¼ ounces of marijuana on the same day.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply before Magistrate Lennox Coleby, but pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. He admitted that the drugs were for his personal use.

He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for the drug offence or risk two years in prison.

Ferguson was granted $7,500 bail on the firearm charge. As conditions of bail, he will be fitted with a monitoring device, observe an 8pm to 6am residential curfew, and sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 7, 2026.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted.