ALICIA WALLACE: Tis the season . . . time to get your rest!

By ALICIA WALLACE

AS THE HOLIDAYS draw near, there is excitement as well as frustration in the air. This time of year can be exhausting in many ways: People are rushing around buying presents, planning parties, decorating and redecorating homes and places of businesses, and managing their own and other people’s feelings.

There is no shortage of things to do.

Everything feels urgent, especially as traffic only gets worse with each passing day. The season seems to be about partying, which some seem to feel is a form of rest. Still, when the holidays are over, far too many people are beyond tired. They’re completely depleted.

The truth is that the preparation for the holiday season takes a significant amount of energy, and enjoying the actual holidays can feel like a task in the midst of other to-dos. With a little more than a week before the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, it’s a good idea to make a plan for rest.

Rest is not the same things as sleep. “Rest” can be taking a break, but can also mean being active. We need different kinds of rest, including physical, mental, and sensory.

Here are seven forms of rest to create for yourself this month:





1

Physical rest. We work our bodies hard, day and night. They carry us through all of our activities, from cleaning and lifting to driving and spending time stationary. Many of us go through our days without ever stopping to stretch. Excessive phone use also puts a strain on our necks, and extended periods of time sitting at a desk can be detrimental to our backs and shoulders if we don’t take the time to engage them properly. Yoga sessions can be helpful for engaging our muscles and improving joint flexibility and function. Sleep, as we all know, is important to our physical wellbeing, but it’s not always restful. Anyone experiencing discomfort or waking up frequently through the night should consult a doctor. Breathing issues, posture, mattress firmness, pillows, environmental factors, and stress may be the cause. Before reaching for sleep aids, try to get a diagnosis and appropriate treatment.





2

Mental rest. The brain needs time to slow down as well. It’s constantly making calculations, whether or not we are aware of it. Many people pride themselves on their ability to multitask, recognising the effort it takes to work on multiple pieces of work at a time: from baking a turkey and boiling eggs for potato salad while grating cheese and watching small children run around, to processing invoices for customers while helping to answer the phones. We depend on our brains not only to complete these tasks, but to keep them in the right order of priority. Mental rest can mean taking a five-minute break to stand outside and feel the breeze. It can be a minute of deep, slow breathing. It can be calling a friend to share a joke. It can even be helpful to take a few minutes to write down all of the thoughts racing through your head, including to-dos and concerns. Mental rest is a break from the usual series of must-do tasks, allowing the brain to recharge. Try taking three mental breaks today and take note of any changes you see.





3

Sensory rest. Most of us spend a large proportion of our days on backlit devices, which are stimulants. Many of us are also in spaces with noise, whether it is the music playing a bit too loudly in a store or the excited chatter of the people around us. The everyday sounds we experience can sometimes seem as though they are in the background, but it’s noticeable when they are not there. We all need time away from sensory stimuli. It’s helpful to have time away from screens, for example, before going to sleep, since the blue light from electronic devices like phones and tablets stimulate the part of the brain that promotes alertness. Time away from sensory stimuli helps to calm the nervous system.





4

Emotional rest. Our day-to-day experiences spark emotions that we are not always able to process in the moment. It can become stressful—and habitual—to “keep it together” for the sake of productivity and privacy. But this becomes taxing. We need to be able to talk about what we are feeling. Sometimes talking to a friend or a family member is helpful, and sometimes a mental health professional is the best option. Simply talking about a feeling may not make it go away, but it can lighten the load we carry and help us to think through the related situation to determine a course of action. Processing emotions may also lead us to see the changes we need to make in our lives, including eliminating or reducing contact with people, or avoiding environments that cause harm.





5

Social rest. Spending time with loved ones is fun and can be energizing. There comes a point, however, when we all need to take it down a few notches. There are more parties during this season than anyone could possibly attend, and the pressure is often high to make appearances. It’s okay to decline a few invitations. It’s completely acceptable to be selective about events and the amount of time spent at each one. Pay attention to the way you feel during and after social engagement. Identify the experiences that are draining and those that are energizing. Find the right balance and reserve time for yourself.





6

Creative rest. It’s easy to get caught up in “left brain” activities, neglecting “right brain” activities connected to art and imagination. We need time to engage in activities that differ from those required of us, especially by the capitalist system that only wants our creativity when it can be monetised. Return to old hobbies and explore potential hobbies. Release the need to be good at whatever you choose to do for creative rest. Sketch a flower, write a poem, sing a song, or dance. Try to knit a scarf. Ask a friend to teach you to crochet. Listen to music. Draw a zentangle. Colour in a colouring book. Allow yourself to play.





7

Spiritual rest. With or without religion, we all have spiritual needs. Enrich your spirit by spending time in and appreciating nature. Sit on the beach or spend some time floating. Plant seeds and nurture a growing plant. Reflect on your values and how you will live them more intentionally in 2026. Connect with people through activities that help others, whether you’re raising money for a person in need or helping to paint a children’s home. Do things that remind you that you are one person in an infinite universe. And that everything is connected.





Even as you enjoy the festivities, take some time to consider your needs for rest. Scan your body for aches and tiredness. Think about how you are regulating your emotions. Pay attention to how (in)frequently you connect with the beauty around you. There is work, there is partying, and there is rest. Find the balance that works best for you.