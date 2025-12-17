British woman hospitalised after trying to jump from PI balcony

A 30-year-old British woman was hospitalised on Monday after she allegedly tried to jump from a hotel balcony in what police suspect was an attempted suicide.

The incident occurred at a hotel on Paradise Island.

Police said the woman was inside her hotel room when she tried to jump from the balcony. Her husband reportedly intervened and transported her to the hospital, where she was taken for medical treatment and further evaluation.

Her condition was not immediately known as investigations continue.