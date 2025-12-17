Charges dropped against man accused of killing cell mate

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of murdering a prison inmate in 2021 had the charges against him dropped yesterday, days after the deceased’s mother tearfully testified about her son’s death.

The prosecution entered a nolle prosequi in the case of Diallo Williamson, who had been charged with causing the death of 29-year-old inmate Mikhail Miller at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services on November 1, 2021. Miller was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with the accused.

During earlier proceedings, the victim’s mother, Rose Miller, gave emotional testimony, saying her son’s head looked like a coconut in a morgue photograph and that he had a laceration under his eye. She told the court that she collapsed in a grocery store when informed of his death and said she still does not understand what happened to her son.

She said she urged her mentally challenged son to plead guilty to a crime he was accused of in the hope he would receive treatment at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Instead, COVID-19 era restrictions prompted officials to send him to the prison, where he died weeks after following his mother’s advice.

Justice Jeannine Weech-Gomez presided over the trial.

The prosecution was led by Gary Rolle III and Kara Butler-White, while Dorsey McPhee represented the defence.