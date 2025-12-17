Driver ‘freaked out’ after she discovers snake under hood

A ROUTINE drive became a frightening ordeal for Jade Bethell after she found a three-foot-long snake lodged in the engine of her Chevy Trax outside her office in the eastern area.

“I first thought it was a branch sticking out of the hood,” Ms Bethell said. “But when I went closer, I noticed it was actually a snake. I got really freaked out.”

She said she initially sought help from men at a nearby business, who spent nearly half an hour trying unsuccessfully to remove the snake. The Bahamas Humane Society was contacted, and a team experienced in handling reptiles safely extracted the animal.

“It took about an hour altogether,” she said. “It was already dark, so I couldn’t see very well.”

Ms Bethell said the snake, a female, was likely seeking warmth, possibly in preparation for laying eggs.

“He was saying that in the colder months, it’s normal for them to try to find warmer places,” she said.

The snake is believed to be a brown Bahamian racer or a cornsnake, both non-venomous species.

Ms Bethell said she was still shaken by the experience.

“Even though it wasn’t venomous, it could still bite. I just wanted it gone. I didn’t want to kill it because I don’t like harming animals,” she said.

She said the Humane Society may rehabilitate the snake for possible adoption.

“There’s quite a bit of bush near my office,” she said. “I’m a bit more careful about where I park now, and I’ll be checking my engine more often.”



