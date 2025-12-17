Man awaiting trial for rape denied bail for robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for rape was denied bail yesterday in relation to an armed robbery on Carmichael Road earlier this year.

Khiry Daxon, 35, was refused bail by Justice Franklyn Williams on a charge of armed robbery.

Prosecutors allege that Daxon, while armed with a handgun and wearing a black mask, robbed Dreniece Pillay of $650 at a business on Carmichael Road at about 5pm on June 26.

In his bail application, Daxon claimed he had no other matters before the court and only one previous conviction for escape from lawful custody, for which he served three months in prison.

The court was told that Daxon briefly escaped police custody while detained at the Grove Police Station on June 30.

Daxon maintained his innocence, stating he had no knowledge of the alleged offence, and sought bail to prepare his defence.

In reviewing the application, Justice Williams rejected the defendant’s claim that he had no other pending matters, noting that he is also charged with assault with intent to rape.

Justice Williams further noted that Daxon has nine other convictions in addition to escape from lawful custody, including for deceit of a public officer, which the court described as ironic.

The judge said the evidence against the defendant was cogent.

While the prosecution made no submissions that Daxon would abscond if granted bail, Justice Williams said he had no confidence that the defendant would not reoffend if released.

Bail was refused on the grounds that Daxon posed a risk to public safety and that no conditions could sufficiently mitigate that risk.

Ryszard Humes represented the accused, while Ashton Williams appeared for the prosecution.



