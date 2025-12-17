Morning errand turns to disaster as fire tears through GB man’s home

By DENISE MAYCOCK

A MORNING errand turned into a disaster for Grand Bahama resident Dion Brown after fire tore through his Columbus Drive home on Tuesday, leaving the three-bedroom house heavily damaged and forcing him to seek temporary accommodation just days before Christmas.

Mr Brown was not at home when the fire broke out. He had left around 7.10am to take a friend to work when he received a call from a relative moments later.

“My nephew called me and told me that someone told him the house is on fire,” he said.

At first, he thought it was a joke. Concerned, he called a neighbour, who confirmed the fire and showed him what was happening through a video call.

“The fire trucks and the people were standing outside; they didn't enter the house yet,” Mr Brown said.

Firefighters later gained access through a rear door and began battling the blaze. By the time Mr Brown arrived, crews were already inside.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen, where it is believed the blaze originated. Flames spread to the ceiling, while smoke and water damaged other parts of the house, including the front room and bedrooms. The fire was contained within the residence.

“I got a lot of damage, the kitchen, ceiling, and heavy smoke damage in the front room and the bedrooms,” Mr Brown said.

He said the home is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage.

He said he had been experiencing electrical problems in the house before the fire, particularly delays when switching on lights.

“When I turn on the light, I have this delay in the light switch coming on,” he said.

He said an electrician had previously visited the home but did not complete a full assessment.

“I had an electrician here to give an assessment of what could the problem be, and apparently he said he had to troubleshoot it and he would get back to me because he had a lot of jobs, but he didn't get back at a timely fashion,” Mr Brown said.

Power to the house was disconnected to allow firefighters to carry out their investigation.

Now displaced after a decade living alone in the home, Mr Brown said he is unsure where he will stay in the short term.

“I've been living here by myself for a long time, for about ten years. So I don't know. I will have to probably get a hotel room or something like that for now,” he said.