Pintard dismisses internal gripes as ‘sour grapes’

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard dismissed suggestions of internal discord yesterday, insisting the party is unified and better positioned than the governing Progressive Liberal Party as it continues ratifying candidates ahead of the next general election, expected in 2026.

Mr Pintard spoke to reporters after the FNM ratified four additional candidates, using the occasion to project confidence about the party’s electoral prospects and to launch a fresh attack on the Davis administration.

“We expect to fully be successful in the next general election and be the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” Mr Pintard said. “We're excited about our chances and our prospect. One thing we know for sure, that the Progressive Liberal party are not good for the Bahamian people.”

He argued that the PLP has lost touch with the daily realities facing Bahamians, pointing to what he described as mounting pressures on households and a government unwilling to acknowledge the scale of national challenges.

“They don't believe there's a crime crisis, they don't believe that there's a health care crisis and they certainly don't believe there is an immigration crisis, so we're very, very concerned about the fortunes of our country under Davis and Cooper,” Mr Pintard said.

Asked about reports of dissatisfaction within some FNM constituency associations over decisions made by the party’s executive, Mr Pintard rejected the claims, pointing to the party’s recent internal elections.

“Prior to 2021, for six years there was no convention, and in both contests the team was re-elected resoundingly to the three-to-one margin,” he said. “Anyone who is griping out there is just sour grapes, and cut-hip does that from time to time.”

Mr Pintard also addressed frustrations among party members who were unsuccessful in securing nominations in the constituencies they preferred, drawing on his own experience to urge discipline and loyalty.

“I was a candidate at one point who was sent on missions to seats that wasn't my initial preference, but I went like a soldier, and I represented the organization 'cause I was confident in the leader at the time, and secondly I wanted to serve Bahamians wherever they were,” he said.

“I commend that lesson to others who wish to serve, that sometimes your first preference isn't gonna work out. Most people are not married to their first preference — they're on their second, third and fourth — and it still worked out. So we need to get a grip and serve the Bahamian people.”