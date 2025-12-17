Suicides reach highest total in at least six years

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SUICIDES in The Bahamas have surged by 63 percent this year, with police recording 13 alleged cases so far in 2025 — the highest total in at least six years.

Eight people committed suicide in 2024, up from six in 2023.

Eight were reported in 2022 and six in 2021. Eleven people committed suicide in 2020 and eight in 2019.

Attempted suicide cases have also soared this year.

The most recent suspected suicide occurred earlier this month. A 61-year-old man was found dead with a cord around his neck. Relatives identified him as Arnoldi Simms.

People close to Simms described him as jovial and said his death shocked those who knew him. Others said he had recently visited a doctor over health concerns.

The spike in cases comes as support agencies report mounting distress, particularly among young people. In March, the Bahamas Crisis Centre said it was receiving more calls this year from young boys expressing suicidal thoughts, many describing feelings of isolation and failure.

The centre has also reported that its hotline received more calls in 2024 than in 2023, with a noticeable rise in calls linked to suicidal ideation.