TUC accuses labour of stalling registration for NHI providers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Trade Union Congress has accused the Department of Labour of stalling the registration of unions, after a new body formed to represent National Health Insurance care providers remained unregistered months after applying.

TUC president Obie Ferguson levelled the criticism yesterday during a joint press conference with the National Health Insurance Providers Association (NHIPA), a newly formed organisation seeking to represent about 48 doctors and other NHI care providers.

The association was created amid growing concern among providers that they are being shut out of decisions that shape the direction, policy and long-term viability of the NHI programme.

Dr Denotrah Archer-Cartwright, a representative of NHIPA, said care providers have been excluded from key policy discussions despite being central to the delivery of healthcare under NHI.

“NHI was designed to provide healthcare access to all, but its sustainability and effectiveness are deeply threatened by the lack of meaningful consultation with the physicians who are the actual providers of care, despite being an integral to the programme,” she said. “As healthcare providers and major stakeholders in the NHI, we believe it is essential that we have a seat at the table when it comes to direction, policy and sustainability of the programme.”

Mr Ferguson said the continued delay in registering the association was unjustified and raised serious questions about how labour laws are being applied.

He said the group applied for registration in October and remains in limbo.

“Why,” he said, “would it take three months, four months, six months, to register a union? Why? The law is very clear. All you need is 15 workers or 15 individuals. Why would it take months? But we can go to Parliament and pass a law in less than 24 hours but when we get to Bahamians and the workers of this country, we have difficulty.”

He said the voices of doctors and other care providers are critical to the national healthcare system and warned that the TUC would pursue all available options to secure recognition for the association.

“We’re not ruling out anything,” Mr Ferguson said.

Officials at the Registrar of Trade Unions, which is responsible for registering and regulating unions, could not be reached for comment up to press time yesterday. Labour Director Howard Thompson also did not respond to requests for comment.