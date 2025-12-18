$100,000 donation is music to ears of Exuma Youth Band

The band that fans say brings every Exuma event to life with its vibrant sounds and pulsating rhythm got news this week that was music to its own ears – a local couple pledged $100,000 for new instruments, uniforms and expenses, catapulting the Exuma Youth Band into one of the best equipped and outfitted in the region.

Bob and Jeanne Coughlin, Exuma residents for more than a decade, presented a cheque for $40,000 with the remainder in three equal installments of $20,000 over 12 months.

The Coughlins said they were moved not only by the energy and talent of the band, but by what music does for the students who play and the community at large.

“Music should be everywhere,” said Coughlin. “We think it allows for a healthy, creative outlet that gives us the first of social interactions, team-building skills and is linked to higher academic performance.

“We are delighted to support the Exuma Youth Band as we do with other youth development initiatives that build a stronger community by instilling purpose, discipline and a sense of belonging to something bigger than yourself.”

He applauded the students for their effort and desire to excel.

“We noticed that you call yourselves ‘talent on the rise to fame’ in your social media and we love that positivity. It is you – the students – who make this work. You show up and practice, you do the work, you respect the process and each other and the result is musical magic.”

Formed 14 years ago, the band was nurtured by the local police officer Officer Kelalrick Burrows and his wife, Keniqua Burrows, for years until he was posted elsewhere. Today, the band that brings music and upbeat sounds to every National Family Island Regatta and events like homecomings, fund-raising efforts like Run for Pompey and Tour de Turquoise and more, is overseen by Acting Band Leader Samantha Ferguson.

Coughlin acknowledged the steady role the Burrows team had played and credited Mrs. Ferguson with the work she was doing now.

“Mrs. Ferguson has led these young musicians with focus and heart,” said Coughlin. “It is a sincere pleasure to support her efforts and, in turn, champion the band.”

“This magnanimous gesture has profoundly touched our hearts, and we are deeply grateful for the unwavering support that fuels our endeavors,” she said.

“This benevolence will continue to help us has empower us and nurture the artistic talents of our youth. This contribution has far-reaching implications, fostering a culture of excellence, discipline, and dedication among our young musicians. Funds donated will be used to help with the day to day function of the band and possibly transportation that is needed to commute or members.”