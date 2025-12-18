Fish fry vendors warned of noise from $179m LNG plant

By Neil Hartnell

Arawak Cay ‘Fish Fry’ vendors, and other Nassau harbour tourism and maritime operators, have been warned they may be negatively impacted by both the construction and operation of the $179m power plant that will supply electricity to cruise ships docked nearby.

The just-released Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Island Power Producers project, which plans to provide these vessels with liquefied natural gas (LNG) generated energy via an undersea cable connecting Arawak Cay’s eastern tip with Nassau Cruise Port, discloses that “certain tourist and recreational areas may become temporarily inaccessible” to both visitors and residents to ensure their safety during the plant’s construction.

And, when it begins full-time operations, the EIA added that the plant’s “elevated noise level” of 60 decibels or more “may affect the comfort and appeal of surrounding recreational areas” and deter tourists and Bahamians from visiting, leading to a decline in business volumes and earnings.

The document, while asserting that Island Power Producers will seek to prevent such an outcome by using “soundproof housings” to locate noise equipment, along with “silencers and mufflers”, nevertheless conceded “there is a potential for noise nuisance, especially during the evening and night hours”. The Arawak Cay ‘Fish Fry’ and its customers, located immediately to the south of the proposed plant site, would likely suffer greatest impact.

“Located in proximity to Arawak Cay is the ‘Fish Fry’, a popular community of Bahamian restaurants renowned for their seafood delicacies and vibrant cultural atmosphere. Along the coast, within the designated [electricity] cable route, there are several tourist and recreational areas, such as Junkanoo Beach and Long Wharf Beach,” the EIA said.

“Once construction commences, certain tourist and recreational areas may become temporarily inaccessible to ensure the safety of the general public. Access restrictions, noise and visual disturbances may impact the overall visitor experience, especially in high traffic zones.

“During the operational phase, noise levels are expected to exceed 60 decibels. Elevated noise generated by the operation of the LNG plant may affect the comfort and appeal of surrounding recreational areas. As a result, visitors and nearby residents may be deterred from frequenting these locations, potentially leading to a decline in foot traffic and a corresponding impact on local businesses that rely on tourism and leisure activities.”

The EIA did not specifically identify the tourist-related areas at Arawak Cay and within Nassau Harbour that will be impacted by Island Power Producers’ construction and operational activities, although it appears likely that the Fish Fry - its restaurants, vendors and customers - will be affected most because it is the location that is closest.

Tribune Business reached out to Island Power Producers for confirmation as to what the EIA’s warnings meant, and who would be impacted, but was told that the relevant person is presently off-island meeting with one of the project’s partners in India. No response was received before press time.

Meanwhile Rodney Russell, president of the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable and Food Vendors Association, told Tribune Business he was unaware of the proposed Island Power Producers project and its potential impact on Fish Fry, and will now proceed to investigate the EIA.





“I’m not aware at all of what you told me,” he replied. “It’s the first time I’m hearing of this. I’m not able to make any comment concerning it. It’s the first time I’m hearing it, and I know nothing about it. I’m not aware of the project at all.”

The Island Power Producers LNG-fuelled generation plant, which is designed to produce cleaner, cheaper energy that will then be transported across Nassau Harbour via underwater cable to the cruise port, is to be constructed on vacant land on Arawak Cay’s northern part. Located across the road from, and immediately opposite to, the Nassau Container Port, it will be accessed via the bridge that connects Arawak Cay’s northern and southern parts.

The power plant will thus be located directly opposite, and across the water, from the back of the restaurants that line the Fish Fry’s northern section. “The north-west side, that’s the only vacant land they have out there,” Mr Russell added. “Tomorrow [today] I will investigate this statement and project.

“I’ll look into this matter because I was not aware of this, and see how it affects us and how it affects the community in this entire area.” The Island Power Producers EIA has emerged just weeks after the devastating fire that destroyed the six restaurants located at Arawak Cay’s western side.

The energy supplier, meanwhile, promised to mitigate any noise pollution while conceding that what LNG plants produce can breach “the threshold for potentially harmful exposure that may cause hearing damage over time”.

“An increase in noise level during the operation of an LNG plant can be significant due to the use of large turbines, compressors and pumps, and other equipment needed to run the plant,” the EIA added.

“LNG plants can produce noise levels above eighty-five decibels, which is commonly recognised as the threshold for potentially harmful exposure that may cause hearing damage over time.

“While harmful noise level is not expected to cause significant discomfort for nearby recreational tourism activities or to nearby residential communities, there is a potential for noise nuisance, especially during the evening and night hours,” the report conceded.

“To mitigate against this, the following mitigation measures will be incorporated where feasible. Soundproof housings will be installed around noisy equipment such as turbines and pumps; silencers and mufflers will be installed on exhaust systems and gas release points; and equipment designed for quiet operation will be selected.”

The Island Power Producers EIA also warned that laying, and installing, the undersea electricity cable that supply power from Arawak Cay to Nassau Cruise Port may cause temporary disruptions to maritime traffic in Nassau Harbour although no timeline was provided for when this will occur.

“During construction activities, commercial shipping, commercial and recreational fishing and boating, all of which occur around the project site, will be temporarily delayed or redirected,” the EIA report confirmed. “The Port Department will be notified at the commencement of cable installation to co-ordinate navigational advisories and traffic management plans.

“Disruptions to maritime transportation may result in delays in cargo delivery, affecting local businesses that rely on timely shipments of goods and supplies. Fishermen and tour operators may also face temporary losses in income due to restricted access to traditional fishing grounds or tourism routes. These impacts could disproportionately affect small-scale operators and independent livelihoods, which are often more vulnerable to even short-term disruptions.

“In addition, construction-related marine traffic could contribute to increased congestion in the harbour area, posing navigational risk and increasing operational costs for vessel operators. There may also be public concern or dissatisfaction if construction causes significant delays or restricts access to popular marine or coastal recreational areas.”

The EIA said four different route options were considered for the underwater electricity cable that will connect the Arawak Cay power plant to Nassau Cruise port. One involved a 1,920-metre that would along Arawak Cay’s southern shore and hug close to the New Providence shoreline, while two others involved land-based solutions.

The first would have seen an underground cable run through commercial areas “south along Arawak Cay Drive, then head east on to West Bay Street, followed by a turn on to Marlborough Street”. It would then have proceeded “on to Navy Lion Road, continuing on to Wood Rogers Wharf and to the cruise port”.

The second would also have been run underground, but through “predominantly residential areas”, running from Arawak Cay “on to Chippingham Road, proceeding south before turning on to Infant View Road heading east”.

The cable would then have turned “on to Nassau Street, heading north, followed by a turn on to Delancy Street, continuing east”. It would then have turned north on to West Street, then on to Marlborough Street, before heading to Navy Lion Road, continuing to Wood Rogers Wharf and the cruise port.

However, all these three options were rejected in favour of an “offshore” 1,320 metre cable providing direct connection between Arawak Cay’s eastern tip and the Nassau Cruise Port. “This route is being considered as the primary route because it has a shorter cable length, is further offshore, and is located in a more easily accessible area for cable placement and maintenance,” the EIA said.

The report added that the “open cycle” phase of the Island Power Producers plant is scheduled to come online in July 2026, while the “combined cycle” stage will launch in November 2026. “The project is an important infrastructure initiative aimed at improving energy supply and resilience at the Nassau Cruise Port,” the EIA asserted.

“ As a key hub for international tourism and maritime operations, the port plays a crucial role in New Providence's economy. The LNG-generated power will significantly enhance the port's energy efficiency, support sustainable operations and reduce its reliance on traditional energy sources…..

“The Bahamas is currently reliant on imported diesel and gas, with a high electricity cost of $0.28 per kilowatt hour (kWh), above the Caribbean average of $0.24 per kWh. These elevated costs erode disposable income, with rising oil prices directly impacting inflation through higher transportation costs. Moreover, the country’s low efficiency and limited adoption of renewable technologies make it increasingly vulnerable to global energy price shocks, reducing its overall competitiveness in the global market.”

Both businesses and the public will have the chance to give feedback on the Island Power Producers project during the public consultation on the EIA, which the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) has scheduled for January 6, 2026, at 5pm at the New Providence Community Centre on Blake Road.