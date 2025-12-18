Human rights commission assesses detention centre amid abuse claims

By Ava Turnquest

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights recently completed a two-day visit to The Bahamas to assess conditions at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and strengthen cooperation with government and civil society on human rights standards.

The IACHR visit focused on enhancing collaboration with state authorities and non-governmental organisations, as well as monitoring Precautionary Measure 535-14, which remains in force for persons in immigration detention at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

It came amid heightened scrutiny of detention practices following recent allegations of abuse involving a Haitian national who was held at the facility before being deported earlier this month.

The technical cooperation and promotional visit took place on December 3 and 4, 2025, and was led by Commissioner Andrea Pochak, Country Rapporteur and Human Mobility Rapporteur, with support from the IACHR Executive Secretariat team.

In a statement, Commissioner Pochak acknowledged that participation by public officials and civil society organizations during the meetings was “open and constructive”.

She noted that the visit aligns with the IACHR’s Strategic Plan for the Caribbean 2023–2027 and reiterated the Commission’s commitment to its work in the sub-region, including increasing technical cooperation and promoting the ratification of Inter-American human rights instruments.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, the Special Envoy for Human Rights, and representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, Immigration, National Security, Social Services, and Health and Wellness.

The delegation also held meetings with representatives of the CARICOM Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, as well as representatives of several civil society organizations.

The Commission expressed appreciation to the Government of The Bahamas for its commitment to collaborate on capacity building and the promotion of Inter-American human rights standards, as well as for the logistical support provided during the visit. The IACHR also acknowledged the support of the Organization of American States office and thanked non-state actors for their participation and for sharing information during the meetings.

Precautionary Measure 535-14, issued by the IACHR, calls on the Bahamian state to adopt measures to safeguard the life, health and personal integrity of individuals detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

The Tribune reported earlier this month that a Haitian detainee, Fegens Laguerre, was deported after his lawyer alleged he had been severely beaten by immigration officers while in detention.

Attorney Martin Lundy said he observed apparent physical injuries during a visit to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre and had called for a full investigation into the allegations.