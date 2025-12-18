Man acquitted of being getaway driver

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was found not guilty yesterday of being the getaway driver in a 2021 armed robbery at the Burger King on Prince Charles Drive, after claiming he became an unwitting participant by giving someone a ride.

Maitland Thompson was found not guilty by a 7–2 verdict on charges of armed robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Justice Joyann Ferguson. He was unanimously acquitted on a charge of receiving.

Following the verdict, the defendant was told he was free to leave.

Prosecutors alleged that Thompson and others robbed the fast-food restaurant on July 15, 2021. Thompson maintained his innocence throughout the trial, saying he did not participate in the robbery and unknowingly gave the actual robber a ride after encountering him by chance on the road.

Demarco Miller, who has been convicted for this and other armed robberies, claimed sole responsibility for the robbery during his testimony. He said Thompson only gave him a ride after seeing him walking and that he did not tell Thompson he was carrying the stolen cash register because he did not want to share the money.

Police officers testified that the stolen cash register and a loaded firearm were recovered from Thompson’s car following the robbery.

In closing submissions, defence attorney Sonia Timothy Knowles argued there was insufficient evidence to convict her client, describing the investigation as “shoddy”.

Kara Butler White appeared for the prosecution.