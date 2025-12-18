Man dies in police custody at Fox Hill police station

A 35-year-old detainee died yesterday morning at the Fox Hill Police Station after becoming unresponsive while being restrained by police.

Police said the man had been in custody for two days ahead of a scheduled court appearance on burglary charges.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anton Rahming said the man resisted officers’ attempts to escort him from his cell to attend court, prompting several officers to intervene.

Speaking to reporters outside the station, ACP Rahming said two officers initially attempted to remove the detainee from his cell, but called for assistance when he became aggressive.

“The officers attempted to handcuff him. At this time, he held on to one of the officers,” Mr Rahming said. “Other officers who were present tried to assist with removing him from that officer. Eventually, as they subdued him, they realised he became unresponsive.”

He said two additional officers joined the effort to restrain the man.

“At that point, officers contacted EMS personnel, who came to the location, examined the individual, and determined that he had succumbed at the station,” ACP Rahming added.

He said there were no visible injuries or signs of vomiting observed before the man became unresponsive, and police had no record of any existing medical conditions or health concerns for the deceased.

The coroner has been informed and an investigation is underway, including a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

ACP Rahming said police were notified of the incident shortly after 10am, but the exact timing would be established through the investigation.

He also confirmed that no medical personnel are stationed at the Fox Hill Police Station and said officers are attempting to contact the man’s relatives to inform them of his death.

Addressing questions about a recent, unrelated escape from police custody, ACP Rahming said the matters were separate and declined to comment on broader security concerns pending the outcome of the investigation.