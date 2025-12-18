Man remanded after alleged shootout and car crash involving four officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of firing at four police officers during a high-speed chase.

Prosecutors alleged that Donathan Neymour, 30, attempted to shoot and kill Police Corporal 3837 Collie, Police Constable 4475 McDonald, Able Seaman Sturrup and Marine Seaman Farquharson on November 30.

Police reportedly received reports of gunshots on Bay Street around 3am. While the suspect initially evaded officers, he was later spotted on Hay Street, where a police chase ensued. During the pursuit, prosecutors allege that Neymour fired at police, prompting officers to return fire.

The chase ended at Monastery Park after the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a bushy area.

Neymour reportedly exited the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds to his buttocks and a graze to his face.

He was allegedly found in possession of a black 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was treated in the hospital for his injuries.

Neymour was not required to enter a plea to four counts of attempted murder, four counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

He was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment and was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Neymour was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on April 9, 2026.

Inspector Deon Barr appeared for the prosecution, while Damian White represented the accused.