Mexican man accused of murdering Paige Bell enters plea in court

A MEXICAN man pleaded not guilty yesterday to the murder of a 20-year-old South African woman aboard a superyacht in Eleuthera in July.

Brigido Munoz, 39, of Monterrey, Mexico, entered the plea before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns.

Munoz is accused of killing Paige Bell aboard a yacht docked in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, on July 3.

Police found Bell’s body with visible injuries in the engine room sometime after 1pm that day. The accused allegedly attempted suicide and sustained serious injuries to his arms.

He was treated for his injuries at a local clinic.

Both Munoz and the deceased were crew members aboard the vessel.

The victim’s parents, John and Michelle Bell, told The Tribune last month that they are still reeling from the loss of their daughter and that her murder “stole their world.”

Munoz will next appear before Justice Archer-Minns on January 21, 2026, for the fixture of his trial date.

“All she ever wanted was to turn 21,” said Michelle Bell, the woman’s mother. “She was so excited, but unfortunately, she was never given that privilege.”

“She was so determined. Nothing was ever good enough for her – in her mind. She would study for hours on end and still feel her results weren’t good enough.”

“Her personality was just remarkable. She would walk into a room that was dead quiet and it was like a firecracker had gone off. She just lit up every room. She moved at a thousand miles a second. And it was just her determination and positivity to get things done and to do good, and positivity.”