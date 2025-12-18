Parents outraged as school announces abrupt closure

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

STUDENTS at Calvary Deliverance Christian Academy were left in limbo yesterday after administrators abruptly announced the school will close its doors next month.

Parents were informed of the decision in a letter dated December 15 and advised that the school’s final day of operations will be Friday.

The announcement sparked outrage among parents, many of whom voiced their frustration in WhatsApp groups and on the church’s website. Some accused school officials of abandoning students with little notice, leaving families scrambling to secure alternative placements just days before the Christmas holidays.

One parent, who spoke to The Tribune, said the decision showed a lack of concern for the children, claiming the focus appeared to be “more about money than students.”

Messages shared with The Tribune reflected widespread anger and disappointment among parents affected by the closure. One mother said she had entrusted her two-year-old to the school and had grown deeply attached to the staff, adding that being forced to move her young child on such short notice was “disheartening.”

“I wish if it had come to this, the parents were given more time,” another parent added. “Atleast say the summer would’ve been the last semester. It would’ve been easier to find a school during the summer time.”

Other parents said the school could have explored alternatives, including organising fundraisers or meeting with families in advance to explain its financial struggles and operational challenges. Some noted that the closure did not come as a complete surprise, pointing to a difficult start to the year, with staff members either quitting or being let go due to various issues.

Ministry of Education officials said they were unaware of the school’s closure, while school administrators ignored requests for comment.

The administration advised that registration fees paid for the academic year will be refunded and urged parents to settle any outstanding balances by Friday.

They said administrative staff will remain available through January 19 to assist with documentation and student records, with progress reports also expected to be available early January.

Administrator Terez Newry said the decision followed extensive review and discussion, citing significant financial constraints and ongoing operational challenges.

“These circumstances make it impossible to maintain the standards of academic and operational excellence required for effective functioning of the Academy,” the letter read. “We understand that this news may be difficult and we truly share the weight of this moment with you.”

Ms Newry acknowledged the impact of the closure on families, describing the school as more than an institution.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your trust and partnership throughout the years,” she said. “Serving your children has been both a privilege and a joy. While this chapter closes, we remain grateful for every student, parent and family who contributed to the legacy of the Calvary Deliverance.”

It remains unclear how many students are enrolled at the East Street South school, which caters to nursery through K5, according to its Facebook page. Parents who spoke to The Tribune estimated that more than 20 students are affected by the closure.