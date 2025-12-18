Police investigate suspicious death after vehicle crash

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER of one was found dead Tuesday night after his vehicle crashed into a wall along Pine Barren Road under circumstances police say are suspicious.

The victim, identified as Jamian Carey, 46, was found inside a red Chevy truck that had collided with a wall shortly after 9pm.

Police were alerted to the scene after receiving reports of the crash. However, responding officers discovered injuries that appeared inconsistent with a traffic accident.

The Tribune understands the man had a wound to his chest. While police have not officially classified the matter as a suspicious death, they have confirmed it is being treated as a death investigation.

Family members were too distraught to speak to The Tribune yesterday.

However, relatives described him as hardworking, committed and deeply involved in his family and church community.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.