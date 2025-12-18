Teen accused of murdering Javaughn Deveaux

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE boy was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of the murder of Javaughn Deveaux, whose body was found with head injuries on a tract road off Gladstone Road earlier this month.

Prosecutors alleged the 15-year-old defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, caused Deveaux’s death on December 7.

The victim’s lifeless body, which had injuries to the head and upper body, was discovered shortly before 7am on December 8 on a tract road connecting Gladstone Road and High Point Estates.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr and was arraigned in the presence of his guardian.

He was told the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of voluntary bill of indictment and was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant was remanded to the adolescent unit of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on April 7, 2026.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes was the prosecutor, while Damian White represented the accused.