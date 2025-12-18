Travel advisory issued for Cuba over mosquito viruses

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Bahamian nationals travelling to or residing in the Republic of Cuba, citing an ongoing outbreak of mosquito-borne illnesses, including dengue and chikungunya.

In a statement dated December 15, the ministry warned that the viruses are spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes and may cause symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, joint swelling, nausea and rash. While most people recover, officials cautioned that severe illness may occur, particularly among newborns, older adults, pregnant women and persons with underlying medical conditions.

Travellers are urged to take heightened precautions, including the use of insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and staying in well-screened or air-conditioned accommodation. Individuals experiencing symptoms while in Cuba or after returning to The Bahamas are advised to seek prompt medical attention.

Bahamian nationals requiring consular assistance while in Cuba may contact the Embassy of The Bahamas in Havana at +53 7 206 9918 or 9919, or via email at bahembassycuba@bahamas.gov.bs.

The embassy is located at 3006 5th Avenue, between 30th and 32nd Streets, Miramar, Playa, Havana, Cuba.