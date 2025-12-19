Bahamas formally recognizes Kosovo as sovereign state

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas formally recognised the Republic of Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state today, marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani Sadriu signed a Joint Communiqué at the Office of the Prime Minister in Nassau, with the agreement taking effect from the date of signature.

Prime Minister Davis highlighted the significance of President Osmani travelling to The Bahamas to formalise the recognition in person, describing the occasion as “the beginning of a relationship that we seek to strengthen”.

“There are many aspects of cooperation that we would be pursuing, particularly in a world where there are so many geopolitical challenges that impact us all, and particularly all the challenges that Kosovo would have gone through over the centuries,” Mr Davis said.

He added that shared values and experiences would guide future engagement between the two nations, noting that he looked forward to possibly visiting Kosovo in the new year.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008, following decades of ethnic tension and conflict in the Balkans. The declaration came after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s and the 1998–1999 Kosovo War, which placed the territory under international administration prior to statehood.

More than 100 countries have recognised Kosovo, although several states — including Serbia, China and Russia — do not recognise its independence.

President Osmani expressed gratitude to the Bahamian government and people, describing the recognition as a historic milestone for a nation shaped by generations of struggle and sacrifice.

“For us, it’s a day of historic significance,” she said, adding that Kosovo would always regard The Bahamas as “a friend, a partner and an ally”.

“Thank you so much for inviting us to the Bahamas, and thank you so much for recognizing Kosovo and for giving us the opportunity to sign diplomatic relations with your country, which I believe will also open so many chapters of cooperation in so many areas that we also had the opportunity to discuss when we were in New York. We are so much looking forward to further enhancing this great relationship between our two countries,” President Osmani said.

The recognition expands The Bahamas’ diplomatic footprint in Europe as both nations emphasised peace-building, stability and international partnerships aimed at improving the lives of their citizens.