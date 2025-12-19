Court hears final prosecution evidence in principal assault trial

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE prosecution has closed its case against Kenneth Farrington, who is accused of brutally attacking McLean’s Town Primary School principal Simone Butler-Cornish with an iron pipe and leaving her for dead during a violent encounter on June 20.

Farrington, who is charged with causing grievous harm, appeared on Friday before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two for the continuation of his trial.

The prosecution informed the court that it does not intend to call any further witnesses, submitting that it has established a prima facie case against the accused.

Six witnesses were called for the prosecution, including the virtual complainant Mrs Butler-Cornish, Erica Roberts, Margaret Laing, Dr Esteban, Police Sergeant 3189 Saunders, and Detective Constable 466 Rolle, the lead investigator. Mrs Butler-Cornish was present in court for Friday’s proceedings.

According to the prosecution, Farrington went to the school on the day in question and launched the attack, causing Mrs Butler-Cornish to sustain serious head injuries that rendered her unconscious. It is further alleged that Farrington later admitted he believed she was dead and left the school premises.

In November, Mrs Butler-Cornish gave harrowing evidence detailing how Farrington allegedly entered the school’s compound around 9.30am on the last day of school to collect a student’s report card. While she was retrieving the report card, Farrington allegedly launched a vicious attack with an iron pipe, striking her repeatedly about the head.

She testified that she ran outside, collapsed, and pretended to be dead so Farrington would stop the attack.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, Magistrate Smith advised Farrington of his options, explaining that he could remain silent and give no evidence, or give evidence himself and call witnesses in his defence.

Farrington indicated that he intends to give evidence.

The matter was adjourned to January 12, 2026, at 11am, when the defence is expected to begin its case.