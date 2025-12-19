FOAM Christmas giveaway aids struggling families

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SINGLE mothers, government workers and married couples struggling to make ends meet amid rising living costs were among those assisted at Families of All Murder Victims’ (FOAM) annual Christmas giveaway.

Scores of residents gathered at FOAM’s Nassau Village headquarters on Friday, where free clothing, hot meals and toys were distributed to families. Grocery and gas vouchers, as well as home appliances, were also awarded, helping to ease the financial burden on households during the holiday season.

When The Tribune visited the scene, the atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation. Single mothers searched through piles of clothing, hoping to find items that would fit their children, while older men and women smiled as they selected shoes or dresses. Many residents said the giveaway came at a time when everyday expenses have become increasingly difficult to manage.

Children played joyfully in the yard, laughing as they enjoyed hotdogs, popcorn and sweets, while volunteers assisted families throughout the event to ensure everyone had an opportunity to receive support.

FOAM president Khandi Gibson said the giveback officially began at noon, but residents started arriving as early as 8am in hopes of receiving assistance. She said many people are still struggling to secure basic necessities, including food, clothing and housing.

“I realise eviction is on the rise and even something as simple as paying rent people can’t afford it now,” she said, adding that since the COVID-19 pandemic many tenants have faced steadily increasing rental costs.

Ms Gibson urged the public to partner with organisations that are actively reaching vulnerable communities, rather than relying solely on the government to address growing needs. She said it is important for society to function as a village and provide support before desperation leads to suicide, crime or violence.

She noted that in previous years FOAM’s Christmas giveback largely assisted unemployed individuals and single parents. However, she said the organisation is now seeing married couples, government workers and employed residents seeking help, as salaries remain stagnant while the cost of living continues to rise.

Bernice Kemp, a Nassau Village resident of 50 years, said it was her first time attending the Christmas giveaway and described the initiative as a meaningful way to give back to the community.

Ms Kemp said she was invited to attend and decided to bring her grandchildren along. A retiree, she said she is grateful that her financial situation is not as challenging as that of others, but acknowledged that she still feels the pressure of rising living costs, particularly high utility bills.