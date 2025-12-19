Fort Fincastle, Water Tower renovations to wrap up in January

Renovations to Fort Fincastle and the nearly 100-year-old Water Tower are expected to be completed sometime in January 2026, though an exact reopening date has not yet been confirmed, officials said this week.

Don Cornish, director of the National Museum of The Bahamas at the Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC), said the contractor is aiming to complete work by January 6, after which the Ministry of Works will carry out inspections before determining whether the sites are ready for occupancy.

“The contractor has indicated to us that he should be out of there by January 6 based on the scope of work left to be done,” Mr Cornish said during a press conference on Tuesday, December 16. “What that means is that the Ministry of Works will then do its inspections and determine whether they are ready for occupancy.”

He added that the AMMC expects that process to take several weeks.

Mr Cornish said renovation work at the Water Tower included the removal of spalling concrete, restoration of original architectural elements, and replastering and refinishing of the structure.

He also noted that several buildings on the Bennet’s Hill site, including vendor stalls, had previously been condemned due to long-term neglect, wear and tear and termite damage.

According to Mr Cornish, the AMMC’s executive, technical and management teams recently conducted a full inspection of the Bennet’s Hill complex, which includes the Queen’s Staircase and the Water Tower. Following an assessment with the Straw Market Authority, work began about a week and a half ago to improve the vendor stalls.

He said several stalls have since been stabilised, restored and professionally painted, and will be ready once operations resume. Vendors were temporarily relocated to Fort Charlotte when renovations began in March.

Mr Cornish said the AMMC has been holding ongoing meetings with key stakeholders to address concerns related to the site’s reopening and operations. Stakeholders include the Taxi Cab Union, the Royal Bahamas Police Force Commissioner’s Office, the Ministry of Works, site contractor Knowles Construction, the Ministry of Tourism, the Tourism Development Corporation, the Straw Market Authority and several tour operators.

Additional upgrades planned for the site include the installation of an elevator at the Water Tower, new wayfinding and interpretive signage highlighting the history of Fort Fincastle, the Water Tower and the Queen’s Staircase, as well as improvements to landscaping, lighting and cleanliness around the perimeter.

Mr Cornish said the AMMC is also exploring additional cultural services and experiences in partnership with local creatives and tour operators to encourage longer visitor stays once the site reopens.