LPIA braces for holiday travel surge

Security patrols will be increased and unattended vehicles will be towed at Lynden Pindling International Airport as authorities prepare for a major surge in holiday travel over the next several days.

Airport officials say today (Friday) through Wednesday, December 24, will see the heaviest congestion around the terminals, prompting additional security support from the Airport Authority and the activation of LPIA’s holiday operations plan.

In a statement yesteday, the Nassau Airport Development Company said unattended vehicles along the terminal curbside will be towed in order to maintain traffic flow and comply with international airport safety regulations, officials warned, as passenger volumes push the airport to or near full operational capacity.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be among the busiest travel days of the season, with an estimated 6,700 passengers arriving on December 19 and 7,600 on December 20. Passenger volumes are expected to remain elevated through Christmas Eve and increase again ahead of the end-of-year travel period.

To manage the surge, NAD said staffing levels have been increased in critical processing areas, including security, baggage handling and passenger services.

Travellers are being urged to arrive early for flights — three hours ahead of US-bound departures and two hours ahead of international and domestic flights — and to allow extra time for ground transportation due to traffic congestion.

Persons picking up arriving passengers are encouraged to use the airport’s free cell phone waiting lot or paid parking facilities, particularly if they need to exit their vehicles. Airport officials cautioned that parking facilities may also operate at or near full capacity during the peak period.

Airport management also pointed to infrastructure pressures caused by sustained growth in passenger traffic. LPIA is approaching 19 years since the start of its redevelopment, with terminal facilities nearing 15 years of operation.

Officials said the continued rise in passenger volumes underscores the need for future expansion to support demand, enhance the passenger experience and maintain operational efficiency.

Passengers are advised to monitor LPIA’s website and official social media channels for updates throughout the holiday travel period.