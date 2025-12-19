Man charged with kidnapping, assault granted $12K bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN awaiting trial for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon was granted Supreme Court bail on Friday.

Kermit Evans, 39, was granted $12,000 bail with one or two sureties before Justice Joyann Ferguson.

As part of his bail conditions, Evans is to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and must surrender his travel documents.

He is also required to sign in at the Grove Police Station every Tuesday and Saturday by 6pm, and was warned not to have any contact with prosecution witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Once his bail is perfected, Evans will be released from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.