Man claims he was held over MP’s missing firearm at bar

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

Lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN Andros man says he spent more than 24 hours in a police cell while being quizzed about a missing firearm allegedly belonging to a sitting Member of Parliament which is said to have mysteriously vanished during a night out at a bar.

Zakari Campbell said he was detained in connection with the missing weapon, despite no evidence being found and no charge being laid - an episode that has raised serious concerns on the island.

He detailed his account in a Facebook post that has since circulated widely, drawing concern from residents who say the circumstances raise troubling issues of power and accountability.

According to Mr Campbell, the matter stems from a Friday night outing at a bar known as Round Two, where the MP arrived with several other people.

He said the manager attempted to close the bar around 2am but claimed the MP objected and signalled the DJ to continue playing. The group remained for another half-hour before the venue eventually cleared.

“Before leaving the establishment, there was no indication that anything was missing," Mr Campbell wrote on Facebook.

"No one expressed concern. No one searched. No urgency was shown. The night ended without any suggestion that a firearm or any other item was unaccounted for."

He said the MP and others left in their own vehicles, while he and a friend departed separately.

The following day, he said he was told police were reviewing security footage from the bar because the MP had “lost something ,” though no one could say what the item was.

On Monday, officers arrived at Mr Campbell’s workplace and took him into custody. He said he had recently started the job, which involved handling large cash flows, and described the experience as humiliating.

“I followed them outside," he wrote. "Once inside the police vehicle, the inspector told me they had a search warrant for ‘stolen property' related to something missing from Round Two on Friday night. I asked what item was allegedly stolen. I was told they could not tell me."

Police searched his home in the presence of his mother but found nothing. He was still taken to the station, where he noticed one of the men he had seen in the bar on the night in question in a holding cell.

Mr Campbell said officers then accused him of taking the MP’s firearm — the first time, he claims, he was told what the missing item actually was.

“This was also the first time I was told that the missing item was allegedly a firearm," he wrote.

He told officers he had never seen a firearm.

He said he was then placed in a cell without being told why he was being detained or informed how long he would be held. He said it was only after his mother intervened the following day that he was released at 4:50pm.

“I spent over 24 hours in a police cell," he wrote. "No charge. No explanation. No apology. This is not about drama. This is about power, protection and the unequal application of the law.”

Former North Andros MP and FNM candidate Carlton Bowleg, who is related to Mr Campbell, said residents have been calling him non-stop seeking answers. He questioned whether the MP’s firearm was properly licensed and whether the MP was questioned by police. He also raised concerns about why the weapon was allegedly in the MP’s possession.

“This gun is still missing,” Mr Bowleg said. “The whole community - it isn't just myself - is concerned as to why he even had a gun inside the place.”

Police in Andros referred questions to Chief Superintendent Sheria King, who declined to comment. The MP said to be at the centre of the matter did not respond to calls or requests for comment.