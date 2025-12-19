Miami conference spotlights Bahamas investment opportunities

A Miami-based investment conference earlier this month highlighted The Bahamas as a key destination for real estate, tourism and long-term development investment, organisers said.

The Agency Bahamas hosted its annual Exploring the Caribbean Conference under the theme “Gateway to Growth: Investing in the Future of the Caribbean.” The event brought together more than 100 developers, investors and industry professionals from across the region.

According to organisers, the conference focused on expanding the pipeline of development and investment opportunities in The Bahamas, with discussions centred on real estate, tourism, finance, digitisation and sustainability.

Danny Lowe, founder and managing partner of The Agency Bahamas, said interest in Caribbean real estate continues to grow, particularly in stable jurisdictions.

“This was a highly successful conference that allowed participants to reimagine existing opportunities and identify new paths forward,” Mr Lowe said, adding that The Bahamas continues to attract lifestyle-driven and long-term investment.

Representatives from the public sector also addressed the conference, outlining the country’s investment framework.

Phylicia Woods-Hanna, director of investments, said The Bahamas offers an investor-friendly environment supported by strong institutions and clear policy.





“Through the Bahamas Investment Authority, we operate as a one-stop-shop to simplify the investment process, evaluate major tourism and commercial projects, and help both Bahamian and foreign investors streamline business operations,” she said.

Jonathan Lord, regional manager of yachting and sports at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, highlighted yachting and sports tourism as emerging growth sectors.





“Yachting and sports represent powerful verticals where The Bahamas has a natural advantage and untapped potential,” Mr Lord said.

The conference also featured regional officials and private-sector leaders, including Turks and Caicos ministers E. Jay Saunders and Zhavargo Jolly, along with executives from The Agency’s Caribbean operations.

Organisers said the event reinforced The Bahamas’ position as a leading investment destination and forms part of ongoing efforts to promote Bahamian real estate and development opportunities in international markets.