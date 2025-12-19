Murder accused jailed after 47-day bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2020 murder in the Carmichael area was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday after breaching his bail conditions for more than a month.

Philip Murphy, 23, failed to report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station for 47 days between August 27 and December 12 while on bail for murder.

Murphy is accused in the shooting death of Edward Charles on an unnamed road in the Carmichael area on March 8, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

After accepting the facts of the case, the magistrate sentenced Murphy to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson prosecuted the matter.